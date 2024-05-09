Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 289,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.