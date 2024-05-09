Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,227 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.55. 115,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $153.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

