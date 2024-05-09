Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 583,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,636. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.