Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,519. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

