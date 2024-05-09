Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,284. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

