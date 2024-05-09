Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $330.58. The stock had a trading volume of 170,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

