HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 625.8% in April

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HWH International Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of HWH opened at $1.82 on Friday. HWH International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.
About HWH International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HWH International
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.