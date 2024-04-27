HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 625.8% in April

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HWH International Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of HWH opened at $1.82 on Friday. HWH International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Get HWH International alerts:

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.