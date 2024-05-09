Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 1,006,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,144. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $729,000. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRI

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.