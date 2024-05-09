Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 5th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,486. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.