Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$242.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Shares of IFC traded down C$2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$213.29. The stock has a market cap of C$40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

