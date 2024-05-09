BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$250.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC traded down C$2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$229.74. 128,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,861. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$213.29. The stock has a market cap of C$40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

