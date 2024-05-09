Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $836.09 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

