Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

