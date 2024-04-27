Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 6.0 %
GRC opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
