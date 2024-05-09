Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

KGEI stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

