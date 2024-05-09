Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$142.63.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$136.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$126.25 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$133.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.07.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

