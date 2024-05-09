Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

TSE AND opened at C$40.51 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

