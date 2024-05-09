Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

BDI opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$9.92. The stock has a market cap of C$487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4749859 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

