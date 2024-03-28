Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

