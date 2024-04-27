Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 830.83 ($10.26).

Several research firms have commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.28) to GBX 680 ($8.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.68) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 888 ($10.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 858.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 780.48. The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £153.09 ($189.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,403.68). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £153.09 ($189.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,403.68). Also, insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.73), for a total value of £513,353.06 ($634,082.34). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,178. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

