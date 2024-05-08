Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

