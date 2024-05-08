Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 242% compared to the average volume of 6,238 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 25.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,899,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,814. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 135,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 93,307 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

