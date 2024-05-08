Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,174. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

