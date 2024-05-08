Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,723. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

