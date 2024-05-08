Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. 804,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

