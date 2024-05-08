Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 27,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,204. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

