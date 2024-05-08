Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 289,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.