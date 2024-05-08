Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 465 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $514.03. 74,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

