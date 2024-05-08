Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

