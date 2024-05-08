Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $29.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.69. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

