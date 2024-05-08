Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,473 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,796. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

