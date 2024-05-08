Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 710 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

