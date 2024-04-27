Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 54.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

