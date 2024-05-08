Family Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GSEW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 130,091 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

