Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RA. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,539. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

