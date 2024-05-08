Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 400 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 3.2 %

ILMN traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

