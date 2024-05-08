Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in HubSpot by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $17.68 on Wednesday, reaching $597.78. 329,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,630. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.39 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

