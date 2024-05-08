Family Asset Management LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.