Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

