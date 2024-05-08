iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 218,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 574,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,815. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

