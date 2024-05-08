SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.58. 802,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,025. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

