Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.49. 832,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $736.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

