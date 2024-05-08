Family Asset Management LLC Buys 9,635 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 606.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,595 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

