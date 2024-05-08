Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.2 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 359,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

