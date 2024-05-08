Node AI (GPU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Node AI token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $126.73 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Node AI has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

