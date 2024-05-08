Insider Buying: Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Insider Purchases 1,189,350 Shares of Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Free Report) insider Zorn Wong bought 1,189,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,218.95 ($13,390.03).

Zorn Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Zorn Wong purchased 31,010,650 shares of Rectifier Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$527,181.05 ($349,126.52).

Rectifier Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

About Rectifier Technologies

Rectifier Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It operates in four segments: Electronic Components; Electricity generation/ Distribution and Defence; Transport and Telecommunication; and Electric vehicles.

