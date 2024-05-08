Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.80.

CHH traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.98. 539,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

