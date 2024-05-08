Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 901,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,927. The firm has a market cap of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTLO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

