Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 6,682,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,771. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

