Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

